Taqueria del Barrio

821 Upshur street, NW • $$

Avg 4 (541 reviews)

Popular Items

LENGUA Taco$3.00
Tomato braised tender beef tongue, onions, cilantro.
Queso Fundido Dip$7.99
Creamy dip made with chihuahua and cheddar cheeses with Mexican spices
PLAIN TACOS$7.99
Your choice of one grilled chicken or crispy fish taco topped with lettuce
PESCADO Taco$3.00
Beer battered crispy corvina fish, chipotle crema, napa slaw, avocado
POLLO FINGERS$7.99
3 crispy chicken fingers, made in house with panko bread crumbs.
Guacamole$7.99
Made fresh to order served with housmade tortilla chips
BARBACOA Taco$3.00
Chipotle braised shredded beef, onions, tomatoes, cilantro
CAMARÓNES Taco$3.00
Beer battered fried shrimp, napa slaw, chipotle crema, avocado.
CARNE ASADA Taco$3.00
Grilled skirt steak, onions, cilantro.
POLLO ASADO Taco$3.00
Grilled chicken breast, onions, cilantro.
Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
LGBTQ-Friendly
Happy Hour
Cozy
Trendy
Kid-Friendly
Tourists
Casual
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Solo Dining
Fresh Ingredients
Reservations
Bike Parking
Delivery
Fast Service
Catering
High Chairs
Takeout

Location

821 Upshur street, NW

Washington DC

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Neighborhood Map

