Yellow Door Taqueria

Named Boston's Best Taco, 2019 and Boston’s Best Neighborhood Take Out, 2020 by Boston Magazine.
Come in and enjoy. Look for the yellow door.

2297 DORCHESTER AVENUE

Popular Items

Chili Duck$6.00
chili barbecue roasted duck, vanilla plantain puree, pickled red onions, plantain strings, crema, cilantro. gluten free.
Charred Broccoli$5.00
crispy chili-spiced chickpeas,
romesco, cashew coconut crema,
fresh fresno chili
-vegan-
Carnitas$6.00
confit pork, cotija, salsa verde, onion, refried beans, chicharrón, cilantro. gluten free.
2 Beef Birria Tacos$12.00
shredded beef, oaxaca + chihuahua cheese, onions, cilantro, tomato broth
Crispy Pork Belly$6.00
fried pork belly, avocado-cilantro salsa, candied anaheim peppers, pickled red onion. gluten free.
House-made Chips & Guacamole$12.00
house-made corn tortilla chips with fresh guacamole. gluten free + vegan.
Chicken Tinga$6.00
tinga- braised chicken, lettuce, radish, avocado frito, crema, cilantro. gluten free.
Fish Frito$6.00
chili-infused & tacate-battered fried local fish, grilled pineapple salsa, calabaza puree, crema, cilantro.
Queso Carne$7.00
marinated steak, oaxaca cheese, blistered bell peppers, bacon & onion jam, habanero salsa roja, cilantro. gluten free.
Coconut Shrimp$7.00
Sweet & spicy glaze, mango salsa, slaw.
Cannot be prepared gluten free.
Location

Dorchester MA

Sunday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
