Taqueria El Comal

9609 Dixie Hwy

Popular Items

TACO SPECIAL$2.85
Corn tortilla taco, served with cheese, sour cream and avocado.
1/2 order queso dip$2.99
STREET TACOS$2.25
Corn tortilla taco, served with cilantro and onions.
Rice$2.99
TACO TUESDAY$0.99
Cheese Dip$4.50
Chips and Salsa$2.98
ARROZ CON STEAK$10.99
Grilled skirt steak on a bed of rice, topped with cheese sauce. Served with tortillas.
QUESADILLA$6.99
Large flour tortilla, filled with cheese and your choice of meat.
Side of Salsa$0.99
Location

9609 Dixie Hwy

Valley Station KY

Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
