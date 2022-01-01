Go
Toast

Taqueria El Fundador

ARIZONAS ORIGINAL TAQUERIA serving The Valley since 1985! Come try our award winning recipes.

TACOS

3245 W Van Buren St • $

Avg 4.5 (9 reviews)

Popular Items

Asada Taco$2.50
Large Agua$4.75
Frijol c. Queso Burrito$3.50
Cabeza Taco$2.50
Asada Burrito$9.25
Tripa Taco$2.50
Birria Taco (street taco)$2.95
Pastor Taco$2.50
Lengua Taco$2.50
Pollo Taco$2.50
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Catering
Online Ordering
Outdoor Seating
Delivery
Takeout

Location

3245 W Van Buren St

Phoenix AZ

Sunday8:00 am - 6:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

State 48 DTPHX Brewery

No reviews yet

Come in and select from 30 of our rotating draft beers all made in house! Don't want to dine in, that's fine! We have to go food and beers (we sell canned beers, Growlers, and do Growler refills too!)

Garden Bar PHX

No reviews yet

Enjoy "Cocktail Kits," "Grazing Boxes" and a curated collection of wine, beer and spirits in the comfort of your own home (or as a gift to your family & friends).
Each of our online offerings are designed for the weekend staycationer in mind (why hassle with cars...). While we'd much rather serve you in person, we want to make sure you experience Garden Bar drinks in the same way you would at our humble abode.
Salutè!

Crescent Ballroom

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

The Original La Canasta

No reviews yet

Welcome to The Original La Canasta, owned and operated by the Abril family since 1962. We hope you enjoy our fine Mexican Food, a tradition that has been in our families kitchens for generations. Our family recipes were developed by Richard and Carmen Abril and have been favored for the last 50 years. We invite you to join us for our Specialty Breakfasts & Dinners. We look forward to serving you Arizona's finest Mexican food from our family to yours.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston