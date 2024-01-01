Taqueria El Jalapeno - 905 North Old Highway 81
Open today 8:00 AM - 11:00 PM
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Location
905 North Old Highway 81, KYLE TX 78640
