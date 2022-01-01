Taqueria El Patron Mexican Grill
Come on in and enjoy!
SOUPS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • STEAKS • SALADS • SEAFOOD • TACOS • GRILL
51 Lincoln Rd • $
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
51 Lincoln Rd
Brooklyn NY
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Kulushkat
Intimate, mom-&-pop eatery featuring traditional Mediterranean dishes in a comfortable atmosphere.
BABE & AL
Come in and enjoy!
IX Cafe
Come on in and enjoy!
Edie Jo's
Edie Jo’s is a neighborhood bar & café located in the heart of Flatbush. Our drinks are classic. Our food is American. The beer is local. Our wine is biodynamic. We offer a welcoming environment to gather with family and friends, no matter the time.
Our space is yours. Join us.