Taqueria Habanero

99% Mexicano
Serving Authentic Puebla Style Dishes.

TACOS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

3710 14th St NW • $$

Avg 4.5 (941 reviews)

Popular Items

Tacos
Choose your protein. Handmade corn tortillas.
Enchiladas de Pollo$14.00
Shredded chicken, pork chorizo bits, onions, crema fresca, and queso fresco. Choice of Salsa Verde (Green) or Mole Poblano.
Burritos$13.00
Flour Tortilla, Yellow Rice, Black Beans, Guacamole, Pico de Gallo, Salsa Verde, Crema Fresca & Queso Fresco.
Quesadillas$11.00
Homemade corn tortilla filled with chihuahua cheese and your choice of protein. Topped with crema fresca, shredded queso fresco, and pico de gallo.
Guacamole & Chips To-Go$6.00
Side Fresh Guacamole & Corn Tortilla Chips
Fajita Mixta$19.00
Veggie mix, seasoned chicken, beef, and shrimp medley.
Side Rice and Beans$5.00
Yellow Rice & Black Beans
Chips & Salsa To-Go$3.50
Red & Green Homemade Salsa and Corn Tortilla Chips
Sopes
Homemade corn shell tortilla with black beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, queso fresco, crema fresca, and your choice of protein.
Memelas ( 2 Per Order)$5.00
Two Fried corn tortilla topped with pureed black beans, homemade green and red sauce, diced onions and queso fresco.
Attributes and Amenities

Casual
LGBTQ-Friendly
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Solo Dining
Seating
Bike Parking
Delivery
Restroom
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Fresh Ingredients
Contactless Delivery
Fast Service
High Chairs
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

3710 14th St NW

Washington DC

Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 11:59 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:59 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:59 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:59 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:59 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 am
