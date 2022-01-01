Go
Toast

Taqueria Jalisco

Offering authentic Mexican food, since 1983. Founded by Don Miguel Leon. Enjoy fast service and the freshest ingredients!

5358 Kostoryz Rd • $

Avg 4.2 (545 reviews)

Popular Items

Limonada
Mini Tacos Asada$9.99
Guisada
Torta Asada
Tortillas Order (2)$1.99
Beef Fajita$3.75
Potato & Egg
Mini Tacos Pastor$9.99
Mini Tacos Shredded Chicken$9.99
Sweet Tea
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Family-Friendly
Casual
Happy Hour
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Restroom
Groups
Solo Dining
Curbside Pickup
Fast Service
Catering
High Chairs
Delivery
Takeout

Location

5358 Kostoryz Rd

Corpus Christi TX

Sunday6:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday6:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

The Hidden Door

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

POMPANO'S SEAFOOD HOUSE

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!
Pompanos Seafood House will serve you the best seafood in Corpus Christi!
Fish, Shrimp, Crabs, Oysters, Seafood Boils!
Pair it with wine of your choice or a cold beer and don't forget to try our delicious desserts.

Iced Cube Corpus

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy our delicious Raspa's

YOLA cocina mexicana

No reviews yet

hola, YOLA. We're taking it back to our favorite neighborhoods in Mexico City, with a chic and timeless dining room serving breakfast, lunch, dinner and drinks. Now Open in Lamar Park Shopping Center. From Ryan Rios and the creative team behind BKK thai kitchen + bar. Visit our sister restaurant, BKK, also in Lamar Park! Please follow us on Instagram + Facebook for updates at @YOLAcocinamexicana

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston