Taqueria La Luz
Tacos , Margaritas , Sangria and More ...
The Works/ 1235 Chattahoochee Ave Unit 29 30318
Popular Items
Location
The Works/ 1235 Chattahoochee Ave Unit 29 30318
Atlanta GA
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Urban Wok
Fresh Global Fusion Stir Fry: Fresh, Fast, & Flavorful! WOK YOUR WAY!
26 Thai Sushi & Bar
Come in and enjoy!
Arnette's Chop Shop
Come in and enjoy!
Terra Terroir
Come in and enjoy!