Taqueria La Luz

Tacos , Margaritas , Sangria and More ...

The Works/ 1235 Chattahoochee Ave Unit 29 30318

Popular Items

Horchata$2.85
Elote$4.50
Corn
mayo/cream
Cotija Cheese
Chili powder
Churros$4.50
Coated in a cinnamon sugar mixture filled with chocolate cream.
Huarache Hongos$8.95
Oval Shape Corn Masa Patty ;
Spread of Black Beans, Mushrooms, topped with bed of lettuce , Pico de Gallo drizzled of sour cream , Ricotta Cheese.

Location

Atlanta GA

Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
