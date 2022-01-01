Go
Taqueria Las Gemelas

Modern CDMX style taqueria located in La Cosecha in the Union Market District.

1280 4th Street NE

Popular Items

Topo Chico$4.00
Mexican mineral water
Guacamole$8.00
avocado, onion, jalapeño
Taco de Carnitas$4.25
pork, salsas verde & picante, onion, cilantro
Quesadilla con Hongos$10.00
mushrooms, kale
Taco de Papa$2.75
crispy potato, egg, salsa taquera
Taco de Pollo$3.50
adobo chicken, radish, mole coloradito (Allergy - Contains Tree Nuts)
Taco de Chorizo$3.50
chorizo verde, crispy potato, salsa picante
Taco de Suadero$4.75
beef, salsa roja, cilantro
Location

1280 4th Street NE

Washington DC

Sunday8:30 am - 10:30 pm
Monday8:30 am - 10:30 pm
Tuesday8:30 am - 10:30 pm
Wednesday8:30 am - 10:30 pm
Thursday8:30 am - 10:30 pm
Friday8:30 am - 10:30 pm
Saturday8:30 am - 10:30 pm
Neighborhood Map

