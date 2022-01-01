Taqueria Los Primos Inc
Come in and enjoy!
1401 University Boulevard East\nE g116
Location
1401 University Boulevard East\nE g116
Hyattsville MD
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|Closed
|Friday
|Closed
|Saturday
|Closed
Nearby restaurants
El Amate
Come in and Enjoy
The Hall-CP
Come in and enjoy!
&pizza
Come in and enjoy!
Cocineros
We are a Latin American restaurant that resemble the unique flavor of many popular dishes from South, Central, and North America. Please check our menu!!