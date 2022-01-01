Go
TAQUERIA LOS REYES image

TAQUERIA LOS REYES

Open today 6:00 AM - 10:00 PM

StarStarStarStarHalf

111 Reviews

$

1150 Federal Rd

Houston, TX 77015

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Attributes and Amenities

check markKid-Friendly
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout

All hours

Sunday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday6:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 10:00 pm

Location

1150 Federal Rd, Houston TX 77015

Directions

Loading...

Nearby restaurants

Tortillerias La Reyna #2

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Rey del Pollo

No reviews yet

¡Prueba el pollo asado más rico de Houston Texas y acaba con el hambre!🤤🍗🔥 💯 Pídelo por delivery o para recoger en tu Rey del Pollo más cercano.

Bonfire Wings - Northshore

No reviews yet

Genuine Creole, Uniquely Cajun!

01 - Dan's Seafood & Wings (Uvalde)

No reviews yet

EAT AT DAN'S DRINK AT DAN'S

TAQUERIA LOS REYES

orange star4.1 • 111 Reviews
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston