Go
Banner picView gallery

Taqueria Lottus Express -

Open today 10:30 AM - 7:59 PM

review star

No reviews yet

506 South Main Street

Fond du Lac, WI 54935

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

All hours

Sunday10:30 am - 2:00 pm, 3:00 pm - 7:59 pm
Monday10:30 am - 2:00 pm, 3:00 pm - 7:59 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 2:00 pm, 3:00 pm - 7:59 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 2:00 pm, 3:00 pm - 7:59 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 2:00 pm, 3:00 pm - 7:59 pm
Friday10:30 am - 2:00 pm, 3:00 pm - 7:59 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 2:00 pm, 3:00 pm - 7:59 pm

Location

506 South Main Street, Fond du Lac WI 54935

Directions

Gallery

Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Bench Warmers Bar and Grill
orange starNo Reviews
160 W Scott Fond du Lac Fond du lac, WI 54935
View restaurantnext
Hang 10 Poke - 74 South Main Street
orange starNo Reviews
74 South Main Street Fond du Lac, WI 54935
View restaurantnext
Copper Cock Tavern
orange starNo Reviews
30 North Main Street Fond du Lac, WI 54935
View restaurantnext
Bob's Pizza - Merrill Ave
orange star4.4 • 192
25 E Merrill Ave FOND DU LAC, WI 54935
View restaurantnext
Great Saller Eats LLC - 131 W Cotton St
orange starNo Reviews
131 W Cotton St Fond du Lac, WI 54935
View restaurantnext
11:11 Burgers - 718 West Johnson Street
orange starNo Reviews
718 West Johnson Street Fond du Lac, WI 54935
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Fond du Lac

Bob's Pizza - Merrill Ave
orange star4.4 • 192
25 E Merrill Ave FOND DU LAC, WI 54935
View restaurantnext

Search popular restaurants

Map

More near Fond du Lac

Oshkosh

Avg 4.2 (27 restaurants)

Neenah

Avg 4.1 (7 restaurants)

West Bend

Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)

Hartford

No reviews yet

Appleton

Avg 4.5 (50 restaurants)

Sheboygan

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Kaukauna

Avg 3.3 (4 restaurants)

Port Washington

Avg 3.9 (9 restaurants)

Cedarburg

Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Taqueria Lottus Express -

orange starNo Reviews
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston