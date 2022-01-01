Go
Taqueria Morales

El sabor de Mexico!

BURRITOS

1429 Jackson street • $$

Avg 4.9 (155 reviews)

Popular Items

Birria Tacos$14.00
Consome included of course!
Chips And Salsa$4.00
Fish Tacos$13.00
FLOUNDER. Chipotle mayo, Rice, Pico De Gallo, Cheese, Avocado.
Tinga de Pollo Quesadillas
Chicken. Three Piece.
Al Pastor Tacos$12.00
Seasoned Pork. Topped off with cilantro and onion. Tortillas homemade. Gluten Free.
Plain Burrito$8.00
No meat. Just beans, rice, lettuce, queso fresco, sour cream, and pico.
Rice And Beans Side$6.00
Guacamole + Chips$10.00
Carnitas Tacos$12.00
Pork. Topped off with cilantro and onion. Tortillas homemade. Gluten Free.
Gorditas de Frijole$10.00
Two piece.
Attributes and Amenities

Reservations
Delivery
Table Service
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

1429 Jackson street

Philadelphia PA

Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 pm
