Mexican & Tex-Mex
Taqueria Morelos 2
Open today 11:00 AM - 9:00 PM
No reviews yet
167 West Washington Ave
Escondido, CA 92025
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Location
167 West Washington Ave, Escondido CA 92025
Nearby restaurants
FourTunas Fish & Bar
Come in and enjoy!
Bellamy's Restaurant
Welcome to Bellamy's Restaurant, Escondido's hidden gem! We offer fresh farm-to-table California Modern cuisine that features the most robust flavors of every season.
We pride ourselves on quality food accompanied by impeccable service. Enjoy your favorite Bellamy's dishes either, dining-in with us, or you can get it to go!
Burgeon at The Oasis
Burgeon Beer Company Tasting Room
Barrel Republic Escondido
Come in and enjoy!