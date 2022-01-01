Taqueria Nacional
Authentic Mexican tacos made with carefully sourced ingredients and seasoned with love. Order online here for pick up at 3213 Mount Pleasant St NW!
TACOS
3213 Mt Pleasant Street NW • $
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
3213 Mt Pleasant Street NW
Washington DC
|Sunday
|12:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|12:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|12:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 am - 9:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Beau Thai Mt Pleasant
Named “Best Thai Restaurant” in Washington, DC, in the 2019, 2018, 2017, 2016, 2015, 2014 and 2013 Washington City Paper’s Readers’ Polls and in the 2014 Washington Post Express Best Of poll, Beau Thai serves fresh, authentic and delicious Thai cuisine.
We are open for lunch and dinner seven days a week, feature a full bar of craft cocktails, great wines and a locally-focused beer list, and offer dine-in, delivery and carryout service. Since opening in 2010, the restaurant has earned accolades from loyal customers and critics alike.
Purple Patch
Filipino-American comfort food. Woman/Veteran/Minority owned and operated. Chef Patrice Cleary re-creates the food that she grew up learning to cook while using her mother as her inspiration. Her passion to keep Filipino cuisine alive has been recognized worldwide. The Michelin Guide said that she delivers note perfect Filipino food with just the right amount of playfulness. Purple Patch has also been recognized as one of the top 25 Filipino Restaurants in America.
Pica Taco
Come in and enjoy!
Federalist Pig
American Regional Barbecue emphasizing fresh ingredients, curated sandwiches, specialty sides, and sauces influenced by soul food and different regions in the states, while taking inspiration from great grilling cultures from around the world, using different woods, rubs and cooking techniques. The menu will change based on seasonality and experimentation.