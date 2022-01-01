Go
Taqueria Nacional

Authentic Mexican tacos made with carefully sourced ingredients and seasoned with love. Order online here for pick up at 3213 Mount Pleasant St NW!

TACOS

3213 Mt Pleasant Street NW • $

Avg 4.4 (291 reviews)

Popular Items

Quesadilla$7.25
With cheese, onion, and jalapeno. Comes with shredded lettuce, pico de gallo, and Mexican crema on the side.
Chips and Salsa$3.50
Our salsa is hand chopped from fresh vegetables, a little spicy, and delicious!
Signature Taco$4.50
Our tacos come with chopped onion, fresh cilantro, and pico de gallo unless otherwise requested. Fish tacos come with shredded cabbage and creamy red salsa.
Fried Plantains$4.00
served hot with Mexican crema
Lime Margarita on the Rocks$7.50
Made with fresh lime juice. Comes to you in a leak proof bottle...with a glass and some ice (and maybe salt!) you're in business
Quesadilla with Meat$10.50
With cheese, onion and jalapeno. Plus choice of meat. Comes with shredded lettuce, pico de gallo, and Mexican crema.
Taco$3.75
Our tacos come with chopped onion, fresh cilantro, and pico de gallo unless otherwise requested. We include shredded lettuce, shredded cheese, and salsa with all taco orders
Chile con Queso$6.75
The classic Tex-Mex hot cheese dip. With tortilla chips.
Yucca Fries$3.50
with our creamy tomatillo dipping sauce
Guacamole$7.00
The classic Mexican avocado salad/dip with crispy tortilla chips
Delivery
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

3213 Mt Pleasant Street NW

Washington DC

Sunday12:00 am - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday12:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday12:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday12:00 am - 9:00 pm
Nearby restaurants

Beau Thai Mt Pleasant

No reviews yet

Named “Best Thai Restaurant” in Washington, DC, in the 2019, 2018, 2017, 2016, 2015, 2014 and 2013 Washington City Paper’s Readers’ Polls and in the 2014 Washington Post Express Best Of poll, Beau Thai serves fresh, authentic and delicious Thai cuisine.
We are open for lunch and dinner seven days a week, feature a full bar of craft cocktails, great wines and a locally-focused beer list, and offer dine-in, delivery and carryout service. Since opening in 2010, the restaurant has earned accolades from loyal customers and critics alike.

Purple Patch

No reviews yet

Filipino-American comfort food. Woman/Veteran/Minority owned and operated. Chef Patrice Cleary re-creates the food that she grew up learning to cook while using her mother as her inspiration. Her passion to keep Filipino cuisine alive has been recognized worldwide. The Michelin Guide said that she delivers note perfect Filipino food with just the right amount of playfulness. Purple Patch has also been recognized as one of the top 25 Filipino Restaurants in America.

Pica Taco

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Federalist Pig

No reviews yet

American Regional Barbecue emphasizing fresh ingredients, curated sandwiches, specialty sides, and sauces influenced by soul food and different regions in the states, while taking inspiration from great grilling cultures from around the world, using different woods, rubs and cooking techniques. The menu will change based on seasonality and experimentation.

