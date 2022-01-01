Go
Banner picView gallery

Sabor - 3715 Madison

Closed today

review star

No reviews yet

3715 Madison

Cincinnati, OH 45209

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Delivery

pickup bag icon

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

See full menu

All hours

Sunday11:30 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:30 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm

Location

3715 Madison, Cincinnati OH 45209

Directions

Gallery

Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Onolicious Hawaii
orange star5.0 • 11
3715 Madison Road Cincinnati, OH 45209
View restaurantnext
Campfire Foods Catering - 3715 Madison Rd.
orange starNo Reviews
3715 Madison Rd. Cincinnati, OH 45209
View restaurantnext
Olive Tree Catering
orange starNo Reviews
3715 Madison road Cincinnati, OH 45209
View restaurantnext
Factory Bar - Oakley Kitchen
orange starNo Reviews
3715 Madison Road Cincinnati, OH 45209
View restaurantnext
Jimmie Lou's - Oakley
orange star5.0 • 9
3715 Madison road Cincinnati, OH 45209
View restaurantnext
The Market Over There
orange starNo Reviews
3715 Madison road Cincinnati, OH 45209
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Cincinnati

Condado Tacos - The Banks
orange star4.5 • 11,502
195 E Freedom Way Cincinnati, OH 45202
View restaurantnext
Condado Tacos - Oakley
orange star4.7 • 9,376
3329 Vandercar Way Cincinnati, OH 45209
View restaurantnext
Aladdin's Eatery - Hyde Park
orange star4.7 • 8,556
3664 Edwards Rd Cincinnati, OH 45208
View restaurantnext
Eli's BBQ - Riverside
orange star4.7 • 5,080
3313 Riverside Drive Cincinnati, OH 45226
View restaurantnext
Aladdin's Eatery - OTR
orange star4.7 • 4,945
1203 Main St Cincinnati, OH 45202
View restaurantnext
E+O Kitchen
orange star4.6 • 3,612
3520 Edwards Rd Cincinnati, OH 45208
View restaurantnext

Search popular restaurants

Map

More near Cincinnati

Covington

Avg 4.7 (27 restaurants)

Newport

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Ft Mitchell

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Florence

Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)

Milford

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Fairfield

Avg 4.1 (5 restaurants)

Loveland

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

West Chester

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Hamilton

Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Sabor - 3715 Madison

orange starNo Reviews

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Delivery

pickup bag icon
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston