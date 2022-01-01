Go
Toast

Taqueria Puebla

Come in and enjoy!

3825 South East Street

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Water$1.00
See full menu

Location

3825 South East Street

Indianapolis IN

Sunday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Monday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Tuesday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Wednesday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Thursday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Friday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Saturday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

04 - The Foxhole

No reviews yet

Indianapolis' newest premium event space!

EARL'S SMOKE HOUSE BBQ

No reviews yet

Nobody Does It Better!

Ash & Elm Cider Co.

No reviews yet

Ash & Elm Cider Co. makes complex and balanced ciders that are never from concentrate and are naturally gluten-free. Using regionally-sourced, all-natural ingredients, our award-winning ciders showcase a wide range of modern styles. There's something for everyone!

Just Love Coffee

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston