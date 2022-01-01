Go
Mexican & Tex-Mex

Taqueria Reynoso

1105 Reviews

$

3329 Foothill Blvd

Oakland, CA 94601

Popular Items

#2 Taco Dorado Combo (4) w/Cosome & Can Drink$18.00
4 Crispy tacos with Choice of meat, Onion Cilantro and Salsa served with Grilled Onion , Pepper and wedge of lime. Canned Drink Included
Quesa-Birria Taco$4.25
Breakfast Burrito$9.00
Large Flour Tortilla with Eggs, Chorizo , French Fries, Cheese & Sour Cream
Regular Burrito$10.00
Large Flour Tortilla with Choice of Meat, Rice, Beans, and Pico De Gallo
Taco Regular$2.60
Soft Taco with Choice of Meat, Onion, Cilantro, Hot Sauce, radishes & Lime Wedge on the side.
Super Taco$4.90
Large Corn Tortilla with Choice of Meat, Rice,Whole Beans, Cheese, Sour Cream Cilantro, Tomato,& Onion.
Vegetariano (Vegeterian) Burrito$8.60
Large Flour Tortilla with Bell Peppers, Lettuce, Rice, Beans, Cheese, Sour-cream, Guacamole, and Pico de Gallo
Tacos Dorado$4.15
Crispy Corn Tortillas with Choice of Meat, Grilled Onion, Cilantro, Hot Sauce, Radishes & Lime wedge on the Side
Pupusas$3.75
Hand Made Dough Gordita with Choice of Filling.
Super Burrito$11.00
Large Flour Tortilla with Choice of Meat, Rice, Beans, Cheese, Sour cream, Guacamole and Pico De Gallo or Make it a 3 Color!
Attributes and Amenities

check markCasual
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markCryptocurrency
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout

All hours

Sunday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
WednesdayClosed
Thursday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 8:00 pm

Location

3329 Foothill Blvd, Oakland CA 94601

Directions

