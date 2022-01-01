Go
Toast

Taqueria Puebla

Authentic homemade Mexican food

11700 Mukilteo Speedway Suite 406

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Taco Asada$3.25
Tortilla, Onions ,Cilantro
Halibut Taco$3.50
Tortilla, Onions ,Cilantro
Veggie Taco$2.75
Taco Carnitas$2.65
Tortilla, Onions ,Cilantro
Taco Al pastor$3.25
Tortilla, Onions ,Cilantro
Chips$2.25
Burrito Asada$12.00
Flour tortilla, rice, beans
Taco Lengua$3.75
Tortilla, Onions ,Cilantro
Taco Tinga$2.65
Tortilla, Onions ,Cilantro
Chips&Guacamole$4.00
See full menu

Location

11700 Mukilteo Speedway Suite 406

Mukilteo WA

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

RedCork Bistro

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Whidbey Coffee 8 - Mukilteo

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Tapped Public House

No reviews yet

At Tapped our goal is to be engaged and connected to the community. To be a local gathering place for our guests to share moments in time together while enjoying scratch dishes and local beer, wine, and ciders.

Chiang Mai Thai Restaurant

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston