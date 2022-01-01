Go
Taquerio

Hot Tacos & Cold Margaritas!

30 Broadway Avenue

Popular Items

Pollo Verde$4.00
Pulled Chicken, Queso Fresco, Roasted Corn, Tomatillo Salsa, Corn Tortilla
GF
Barbacoa$4.00
Braised Beef w/ Salsa Rojo, White Onion, Cliantro, Corn Tortilla
GF
Fish$5.00
Baja Style Fried Cod or Grilled Swordfish, Cabbage, Pico de Gallo, Chipotle Crema
Fried Avocado$4.00
Black Bean Puree, Pickled Red Onions, Green Chili Aioli, Cilantro, Corn Tortilla
Buffalo Chicken$4.00
Buffalo Chicken, Lettuce, Tomato, Bleu Cheese, Flour Tortilla
Fried Plantain$4.00
Fried Plantains, Black Bean Puree, Pickled Red Onions, Green Chili Aioli, Cilantro, Corn Tortilla
GF
Al Pastor$4.00
Guajillo Pepper Marinated Pork Shoulder, Pineapple, Guajillo Salsa, White Onion, Cilantro, Corn Tortilla
GF
The Gringo$4.00
Ground Beef, Tomato, Lettuce, Cheese, Sour Cream, Hard Shell Corn Tortilla
GF
Carnitas$4.00
Slow Braised Pulled Pork, Salsa Verde, White Onions, Queso Fresco, Corn Tortilla
GF
BBQ Pulled Pork$4.00
Pulled Pork, BBQ Sauce, Creamy Slaw, Fried Onions, Flour Tortilla
Location

30 Broadway Avenue

Mystic CT

Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
