Go
Consumer picView gallery

Taques Bar & Grill - 32758 Grand River Avenue

Open today 11:00 AM - 9:00 PM

review star

No reviews yet

32758 Grand River Avenue

Farmington, MI 48336

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Menu

All hours

SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm

Location

32758 Grand River Avenue, Farmington MI 48336

Directions

Gallery

Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

La Marsa: Farmington Hills @ Drake & Grand River Ave
orange starNo Reviews
35558 Grand River Avenue Farmington Hills, MI 48335
View restaurantnext
LEO'S CONEY ISLAND - LIVONIA 8 MILE - - LIVONIA
orange starNo Reviews
33161 8 MILE ROAD Livonia, MI 48152
View restaurantnext
La Marsa -- Farmington Hills (Middlebelt), MI
orange starNo Reviews
24273 Middlebelt Road Farmington Hills, MI 48336
View restaurantnext
BonaVenture Skating - Bonaventure Farmington Hills
orange starNo Reviews
24505 Halsted Road Farmington Hills, MI 48335
View restaurantnext
Snack Bar | BonaVenture Skating - BonaVenture Snack Bar
orange starNo Reviews
24505 Halsted Road Farmington Hills, MI 48335
View restaurantnext
Maya Cocina Mexicana
orange starNo Reviews
33018 West Seven Mile Livonia, MI 48152
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Farmington

Poke Poke - Sushi Unrolled - Farmington Hills
orange star4.7 • 2,124
33216 West 12 Mile Road Farmington Hills, MI 48334
View restaurantnext
Farmington Diner
orange star4.4 • 565
29420 Grand River Ave Farmington Hills, MI 48336
View restaurantnext
Buddy's Farmington Hills
orange star4.3 • 538
31800 Northwestern Hwy Farmington Hills, MI 48334
View restaurantnext

Search popular restaurants

Map

More near Farmington

Livonia

Avg 4.5 (31 restaurants)

Southfield

Avg 4.4 (27 restaurants)

Novi

Avg 4.2 (18 restaurants)

Redford

Avg 2 (4 restaurants)

West Bloomfield

Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)

Walled Lake

Avg 4.7 (11 restaurants)

Plymouth

Avg 4.5 (28 restaurants)

Northville

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

Garden City

Avg 4.1 (8 restaurants)

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Taques Bar & Grill - 32758 Grand River Avenue

orange starNo Reviews
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston