Taques Bar & Grill - 32758 Grand River Avenue
Open today 11:00 AM - 9:00 PM
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Location
32758 Grand River Avenue, Farmington MI 48336
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
La Marsa: Farmington Hills @ Drake & Grand River Ave
No Reviews
35558 Grand River Avenue Farmington Hills, MI 48335
View restaurant
LEO'S CONEY ISLAND - LIVONIA 8 MILE - - LIVONIA
No Reviews
33161 8 MILE ROAD Livonia, MI 48152
View restaurant
La Marsa -- Farmington Hills (Middlebelt), MI
No Reviews
24273 Middlebelt Road Farmington Hills, MI 48336
View restaurant
BonaVenture Skating - Bonaventure Farmington Hills
No Reviews
24505 Halsted Road Farmington Hills, MI 48335
View restaurant
Snack Bar | BonaVenture Skating - BonaVenture Snack Bar
No Reviews
24505 Halsted Road Farmington Hills, MI 48335
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Farmington
Poke Poke - Sushi Unrolled - Farmington Hills
4.7 • 2,124
33216 West 12 Mile Road Farmington Hills, MI 48334
View restaurant