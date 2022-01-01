Go
Taquiero Taco- Aliso Viejo

22912 Pacific Park Dr Unit B

Popular Items

Bean and Cheese Burrito$5.99
Beans and Cheese. Add rice for free. Guacamole is optional for additional charge.
Carnitas Taco$3.89
Marinated slow roasted pork, onions and cilantro. Recipe by Chef Orlando. *Limited Time Only*
Pollo Asado Taco$3.89
Flame grilled chicken, cilantro, onions, guacamole, salsa.
Al Pastor Taco$3.89
Rotisserie marinated pork, cilantro, onion, pineapple, avocado sauce, salsa.
Pollo Al Pastor Taco$3.89
Marinated flame grilled chicken, cilantro, onion, guacamole, salsa.
Carne Asada Burrito$11.69
Flame grilled steak, cilantro, onions, guacamole, jalapeño cilantro salsa, chipotle cream, sour cream.
Carne Asada Taco$3.89
Marinated flame grilled steak, onions, cilantro, guacamole and salsa.
Cochinita Pibil Taco$3.89
Yucatán-style pulled pork, pickled onions.
Location

22912 Pacific Park Dr Unit B

Aliso Viejo CA

Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

