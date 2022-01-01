Go
Toast

Taquiero Taco- Campus

Come in and enjoy!

TACOS • FRENCH FRIES

4517 Campus Dr • $

Avg 4.4 (3344 reviews)

Popular Items

Al Pastor Taco$2.89
Rotisserie marinated pork, cilantro, onion, pineapple, avocado sauce, salsa.
Pollo Al Pastor Taco$3.89
Marinated flame grilled chicken, cilantro, onion, guacamole, salsa.
Al Pastor Burrito$11.69
Rotisserie marinated pork, cilantro, onion, avocado sauce, jalapeño cilantro salsa and chipotle cream.
Pollo Asado Taco$2.89
Flame grilled chicken, cilantro, onions, guacamole, salsa.
Carne Asada Burrito$11.69
Flame grilled steak, cilantro, onions, guacamole, jalapeño cilantro salsa, chipotle cream, sour cream.
Al Pastor Taco$3.89
Rotisserie marinated pork, cilantro, onion, pineapple, avocado sauce, salsa.
Carne Asada Fries$11.89
Flame grilled steak, cheese, sour cream, avocado cream.
Carne Asada Taco$3.89
Marinated flame grilled steak, onions, cilantro, guacamole and salsa.
Pollo Asado Taco$3.89
Flame grilled chicken, cilantro, onions, guacamole, salsa.
Carnitas Taco$3.89
Marinated slow roasted pork, onions and cilantro. Recipe by Chef Orlando. *Limited Time Only*
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Intimate
Family-Friendly
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Contactless Payments
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

4517 Campus Dr

Irvine CA

Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:30 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

California Gogi Korean Grill

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Cha For Tea Irvine

No reviews yet

CHA is committed to serving the best quality boba with a cup of tea catered to your liking. Every cup of CHA is crafted to bring a smile to your face. Come in and enjoy!

Boomers

No reviews yet

Boomers is the favorite place for fun and food in Irvine and has something for everyone.

Mariners Cafe & Grocery

No reviews yet

Blessings! An Honor to Humbly Serve You.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston