Taquiero Taco- Oak Creek
From Tijuana to Cali. Tijuana-style taco. Hand made tortillas. Mexican craft cerveza.
5643 Alton Parkway
Popular Items
Location
5643 Alton Parkway
Irvine CA
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|Closed
|Saturday
|Closed
Nearby restaurants
The Pizza Press
The Pizza Press is the greatest "make-your-own-pizza" restaurant! Publish your own pizza, have a salad, and enjoy a wide selection of craft beers today!
Come in and enjoy!
Clay Oven Indian Cuisine
For over 36 years, the cuisine by our James Beard-recognized Executive Chef Geeta Bansal has been about transforming tradition and old techniques while retaining the flavor profile to make them relevant to the present times and lifestyle. Food progresses and changes, and we consistently strive to move Indian cuisine forward into the present and attempt to modernize our dishes while keeping the Ayurvedic principles intact.
The Radical Beet
Radical Food for Radical People! We are a New Vegan Pop-Up operating out of our favorite neighborhood coffee shop: The Lost Bean!
Cha For Tea WoodBridge
CHA is committed to serving the best quality boba with a cup of tea catered to your liking. Every cup of CHA is crafted to bring a smile to your face. Come in and enjoy!