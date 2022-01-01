Taquiero Taco- Oak Creek

Clay Oven Indian Cuisine

No reviews yet

For over 36 years, the cuisine by our James Beard-recognized Executive Chef Geeta Bansal has been about transforming tradition and old techniques while retaining the flavor profile to make them relevant to the present times and lifestyle. Food progresses and changes, and we consistently strive to move Indian cuisine forward into the present and attempt to modernize our dishes while keeping the Ayurvedic principles intact.

