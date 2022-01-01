Go
Taquiero Taco- Oak Creek

From Tijuana to Cali. Tijuana-style taco. Hand made tortillas. Mexican craft cerveza.

5643 Alton Parkway

Popular Items

Carne Asada Burrito$11.69
Flame grilled steak, cilantro, onions, guacamole, jalapeño cilantro salsa, chipotle cream, sour cream.
Pollo Asado Taco$3.89
Flame grilled chicken, cilantro, onions, guacamole, salsa.
Cochinita Pibil Taco$3.89
Yucatán-style pulled pork, pickled onions.
Carne Asada Taco$3.89
Marinated flame grilled steak, onions, cilantro, guacamole and salsa.
Al Pastor Burrito$11.69
Rotisserie marinated pork, cilantro, onion, avocado sauce, jalapeño cilantro salsa and chipotle cream.
Al Pastor Taco$2.89
Rotisserie marinated pork, cilantro, onion, pineapple, avocado sauce, salsa.
Al Pastor Taco$3.89
Rotisserie marinated pork, cilantro, onion, pineapple, avocado sauce, salsa.
Carnitas Taco$3.89
Marinated slow roasted pork, onions and cilantro. Recipe by Chef Orlando. *Limited Time Only*
Pollo Al Pastor Taco$3.89
Marinated flame grilled chicken, cilantro, onion, guacamole, salsa.
See full menu

Location

5643 Alton Parkway

Irvine CA

SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
Neighborhood Map

