Taquiero Taco Patio-South Coast

1501 West MacArthur Boulevard Suite A

Popular Items

Pollo Asado Taco$3.89
Flame grilled chicken, cilantro, onions, guacamole, salsa.
Carne Asada Quesadilla$4.89
Flame grilled steak, cilantro, onions, guacamole, salsa.
Vegan Taco$3.89
Marinated mushroom, cilantro-jalapeño salsa, guacamole.
Cochinita Pibil Taco$3.89
Yucatán-style pulled pork, pickled onions.
Carne Asada Taco$3.89
Marinated flame grilled steak, onions, cilantro, guacamole and salsa.
Carnitas Taco$3.89
Marinated slow roasted pork, onions and cilantro. Recipe by Chef Orlando. *Limited Time Only*
Al Pastor Taco$2.89
Rotisserie marinated pork, cilantro, onion, pineapple, avocado sauce, salsa.
Carne Asada Burrito$12.19
Flame grilled steak, cilantro, onions, guacamole, jalapeño cilantro salsa, chipotle cream, sour cream.
Location

1501 West MacArthur Boulevard Suite A

Santa Ana CA

Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
