Taquizo

Taquizo is located in the heart of Wicker Park neighborhood.
Our authentic street style menu is complemented with a modern approach to Mexican classics. At Taquizo, enjoy the best of both worlds, a quick service taqueria or the elevated dining experience of our seated dinner menu.
Taquizo’s bar program celebrates the gift from the homeland, artisanal agave spirits with a focus on margaritas and creative cocktails - all crafted with fresh pressed juices and purées.
Reserve Today - Be our Guest - Come Have Some Fun
Popular Items

Coco Shrimp Taco$5.25
crispy coconut shrimp, chipotle aioli, apple-cabbage slaw, hand made tortilla
Carne Asada Quesataco$6.25
marinated grilled steak, cilantro-spanish onion jardin, salsa, rolled in crispy melted cheese, hand made tortilla
Chips & Guac$7.75
totopos, mashed hass avocado, roasted balsamic tomato, red onion, jalapeño, lime, cilantro
Carne Asada Taco$5.25
marinated grilled steak, salsa, cilantro-spanish onion jardin, hand made tortilla
Black Bean Taco$4.75
black beans, cheese, guacamole, spanish onion-cilantro jardin, salsa, hand made tortilla
Cochinita Pibil Taco$4.95
Yucatan style marinated pork, achiote adobo, habanero pickled onion, hand made tortilla
Al Pastor Taco$4.95
spit roasted adobado marinated pork, pickled pineapple, cilantro-spanish onion jardin, hand made tortilla
Esquites$6.75
roasted street style corn, off the cob, epazote cream, cotija cheese, crispy corn, lime, chili piquin, cilantro
Chicken & Mole Taco$4.85
grilled chicken, oaxacan mole negro (NUT ALLERGY), sesame seeds, queso fresco, hand made tortilla
Crispy Fish Taco$5.25
tempura battered cod, chipotle aioli, apple slaw, hand made tortilla
Attributes and Amenities

Reservations
Delivery
Online Ordering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

1835 W North Ave

Chicago IL

Sunday12:00 pm - 3:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
