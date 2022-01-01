Taquizo
Taquizo is located in the heart of Wicker Park neighborhood.
Our authentic street style menu is complemented with a modern approach to Mexican classics. At Taquizo, enjoy the best of both worlds, a quick service taqueria or the elevated dining experience of our seated dinner menu.
Taquizo’s bar program celebrates the gift from the homeland, artisanal agave spirits with a focus on margaritas and creative cocktails - all crafted with fresh pressed juices and purées.
1835 W North Ave • $$$
Location
1835 W North Ave
Chicago IL
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 3:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
