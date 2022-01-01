Go
Toast

Tarahumara Mexican Food

Come in and enjoy!

FRENCH FRIES

1495 George Dieter Suite 201 • $

Avg 3.5 (7 reviews)

Popular Items

#48 ENCHILADAS SUIZAS$7.95
three chicken enchiladas with special sauce, sour cream, served with rice and refried beans
#36 B. VERDE$3.65
#31 B. BARBACOA$3.75
CALDO DE RES (Large)$8.00
#39 B. PICADILLO$3.65
#46 ENCHILADAS DE QUESO ROJAS$7.25
three cheese enchiladas, served with rice and refried beans
#10 HUEVOS RANCHEROS$6.95
two eggs served over corn tortilla, topped with chile cheese sauce,
#53 SPECIAL MEXICAN PLATE$9.75
one beef taco, one beef flauta, two cheese enchiladas, served with rice and refried beans
MENUDO (Large)$7.95
#40 B. CHICHARRON$3.65
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Delivery
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Takeout

Location

1495 George Dieter Suite 201

El Paso TX

Sunday7:00 am - 7:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Monday7:00 am - 7:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Tuesday7:00 am - 7:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Wednesday7:00 am - 7:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Thursday7:00 am - 7:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Friday7:00 am - 7:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Saturday7:00 am - 7:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Dirty Daqs

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy our Boozy Slushies, Shooters, & Bites!

El Muchacho Alegre

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Urban Gyros

No reviews yet

Mediterranean Street Food consisting of Gyros ,Bowls, and Sides,

Sweet District Dessert Lounge

No reviews yet
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston