Go
Toast

Tarantino’s Vegan

Come in and enjoy!

7960 S Rainbow Blvd

No reviews yet

Popular Items

BYO Pasta$14.55
Chick'n Caesar Wrap$12.45
Grilled Chick'n | Crisp Romaine | Home-Made Caesar | Cherry Tomatoes | Parmesan
Chick'n Parmesan$17.65
Pan-Fried Chick'n | Parmesan | Mozzarella Marinara | Basil | Angel Hair Pasta
Tiramisu$8.85
Sponge Cake | Vanilla Cream | Coffee | Cocoa
Cheesecake$9.00
Cashew Based homemade cheesecakes
Lasagna$17.65
Sheets of Pasta| Sausage Crumbles | Cashew Ricotta Spinach | Marinara | Basil | Parmesan
Gluten Free Chocolate Cake$8.85
Moist Chocolate Sponge Cake | Chocolate Mousse | Gold Flakes
Regular Flatbread$12.45
Classic Burger$12.45
1/4 lb. Patty | Lettuce | Tomatoes | Red Onion | Side of Veganaise
Papa Steve Special$15.55
Bowtie | Alfredo | Baby Spinach | Sun Dried Tomatoes | Mushrooms
See full menu

Location

7960 S Rainbow Blvd

Las Vegas NV

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Dirt Dog

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Brothers Pizza - Rainbow

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

HUMMUS

No reviews yet

Mediterranean inspired eats, elevated. All natural, locally sourced, vibrant, clean eating in a fast-casual, lively setting.

Serving bowls, wraps, and fresh squeezed juices using ingredients prepared daily in small batches for a seasonally inspired, personalized experience to satisfy the individual tastes and dietary needs of our guests.

Suzuya Patisserie & Cafe

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston