Tarbouch Lebanese Grill & Hookah

Come on in and enjoy!

534 E Oltorf St

Popular Items

34.Gyro Wrap$12.49
A combination of ground beef and lamb slowly roasted over a vertical pit and thinly sliced; wrapped in thick Greek pita bread with tomatoes, onions, and tzatziki sauce.
18.Tarbouch Chicken Plate$16.49
Two skewers of chicken breast marinated in our secret spicy recipe and grilled over an open flame. Served with HUMMUS & RICE
PLEASE ONLY SELECT SIDE SUBSTITUTIONS IF YOU WANT TO SUB OUT THE RICE OR THE HUMMUS
30.Chicken Shawarma Wrap$11.49
Thinly sliced grilled chicken breast marinated in shawarma spices, wrapped in pita bread with lettuce, tomatoes, pickles, and garlic sauce.
20.Chicken Shawarma Plate$15.99
A generous serving of thinly sliced chicken breast marinated with shawarma spices, served with garlic sauce, and a side of hummus and a house salad.
PLEASE ONLY SELECT SIDE SUBSTITUTIONS IF YOU WANT TO SUB OUT THE HOUSE SALAD OR THE HUMMUS
Baklava$2.59
21.Chicken Kabob Plate$16.49
Chicken breast marinated in onion, saffron, lemon juice, and olive oil; cooked over an open flame, served with garlic sauce, and a side of hummus and rice.
PLEASE ONLY SELECT SIDE SUBSTITUTIONS IF YOU WANT TO SUB OUT THE RICE OR THE HUMMUS
1. Hummus$7.49
A smooth blend of chickpeas, lemon juice, tahini (sesame sauce), and garlic. Served with pita bread.
29.Vegetarian Plate$16.49
Your choice of 5 items: Hummus, Baba Ghannouj (egg plant dip), Dolma (grape leaves), Falafel vegetable patties, Tabboulleh Salad, Laban-Wi-Khiyar (yogurt and cucumber dip), House Salad, Tarbouch Potatoes, or Rice. Sorry, no doubling.
22.Chicken Sheesh Tawook Plate$15.99
A generous amount of grilled chicken breast marinated with lemon juice, garlic, and special spices. Served with garlic, a side of hummus and a house salad.
PLEASE ONLY SELECT SIDE SUBSTITUTIONS IF YOU WANT TO SUB OUT THE HOUSE SALAD OR THE HUMMUS
23.Gyro Plate$16.49
A combination of ground beef and lamb slowly roasted on a vertical pit, thinly sliced and served over a bed of onions. Served with tzatziki, a side of hummus and a house salad.
PLEASE ONLY SELECT SIDE SUBSTITUTIONS IF YOU WANT TO SUB OUT THE HOUSE SALAD OR THE HUMMUS
Location

534 E Oltorf St

Austin TX

Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
