Tark's Grill

Come in and enjoy!

SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

2360 W Joppa Rd • $$

Avg 4.9 (4279 reviews)

Popular Items

French Dip Sandwich & Fries$20.00
slow roasted prime rib, caramelized onions, provolone, toasted french roll, jus, tiger sauce
Green Spring Burger & Fries$19.00
cheddar, swiss, provolone or blue cheese +$1,
applewood bacon +$2
Legacy Salad$17.00
romaine, iceberg, bacon, cukes, slaw, tomatoes, pickles, jalapenos, onions, bleu cheese, parm, balsamic & bleu dressings. Omissions ok, no substitutions.
Seafood Cobb$29.00
chilled shrimp, jumbo lump crab, bacon, red onion, bleu cheese, hard boiled egg, tomato, sliced avocado, old bay, ranch
Chicken Fun Salad$20.00
grilled chicken, mixed greens, oranges, peppers, chow mein, almonds, wasabi peas, potstickers, carrots, soy ginger vinaigrette
Caesar Salad$13.00
chopped romaine, parmesan, croutons.
[protein add-ons available, click for selection]
Cheesesteak Spring Rolls$15.00
caramelized onions, spicy ketchup
Chicken Wings$16.00
choice of: lemon pepper parmesan, buffalo, or old bay
served with blue cheese, celery
Brussels Sprouts$15.00
asian glazed, togarashi aioli, pepper panko
Tuna Poke Bowl$23.00
sesame seared tuna, edamame, brown rice, seaweed salad, red peppers, avocado, wasabi peas, scallions, pickled ginger, soy ginger vinaigrette
Intimate
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Contactless Payments
Online Ordering
TV
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

2360 W Joppa Rd

Lutherville MD

Sunday10:00 am - 3:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Saturday10:00 am - 3:00 am
