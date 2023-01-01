Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Buffalo chicken salad in Tarpon Springs

Tarpon Springs restaurants
Tarpon Springs restaurants that serve buffalo chicken salad

Whiskey Wings Tarpon Springs

40737 US highway 19 North, Tarpon Springs

Takeout
DOUBLE MEAT BUFFALO CHICKEN SALAD$18.99
breaded boneless chicken wings with your choice of wing sauce over fresh mixed salad greens with tomato, diced red onion, cheddar cheese, croutons and your choice of dressing
BUFFALO CHICKEN SALAD$13.99
breaded boneless chicken wings with your choice of wing sauce over fresh mixed salad greens with tomato, diced red onion, cheddar cheese, croutons and your choice of dressing
Johnny grits - 857 E Klosterman Rd

857 E Klosterman Rd, Tarpon Springs

TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
BUFFALO CHICKEN SALAD$11.99
