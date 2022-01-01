Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken salad in Tarpon Springs

Tarpon Springs restaurants
Tarpon Springs restaurants that serve chicken salad

Wraps and Kabobs image

WRAPS • SANDWICHES • KEBABS • FRENCH FRIES

Wraps and Kabobs

40715 US highway 19 North, Tarpon Springs

Avg 4.4 (55 reviews)
Takeout
SHAWARMA CHICKEN SALAD$9.99
CHICKEN KABOB SALAD$10.99
More about Wraps and Kabobs
BUFFALO CHICKEN SALAD image

 

Whiskey Wings Tarpon Springs

40737 US highway 19 North, Tarpon Springs

No reviews yet
Takeout
DOUBLE MEAT BUFFALO CHICKEN SALAD$18.99
breaded boneless chicken wings with your choice of wing sauce over fresh mixed salad greens with tomato, diced red onion, cheddar cheese, croutons and your choice of dressing
BUFFALO CHICKEN SALAD$13.99
breaded boneless chicken wings with your choice of wing sauce over fresh mixed salad greens with tomato, diced red onion, cheddar cheese, croutons and your choice of dressing
SOUTHWEST CHICKEN SALAD$12.99
Blackened chicken over spring mix, shredded cheese, sweet corn, black beans, pico de gallo, fried tortilla strips, sliced avocado and southwest dressing
More about Whiskey Wings Tarpon Springs

