Chicken salad in Tarpon Springs
Tarpon Springs restaurants that serve chicken salad
Wraps and Kabobs
40715 US highway 19 North, Tarpon Springs
|SHAWARMA CHICKEN SALAD
|$9.99
|CHICKEN KABOB SALAD
|$10.99
Whiskey Wings Tarpon Springs
40737 US highway 19 North, Tarpon Springs
|DOUBLE MEAT BUFFALO CHICKEN SALAD
|$18.99
breaded boneless chicken wings with your choice of wing sauce over fresh mixed salad greens with tomato, diced red onion, cheddar cheese, croutons and your choice of dressing
|BUFFALO CHICKEN SALAD
|$13.99
breaded boneless chicken wings with your choice of wing sauce over fresh mixed salad greens with tomato, diced red onion, cheddar cheese, croutons and your choice of dressing
|SOUTHWEST CHICKEN SALAD
|$12.99
Blackened chicken over spring mix, shredded cheese, sweet corn, black beans, pico de gallo, fried tortilla strips, sliced avocado and southwest dressing