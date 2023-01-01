Chicken sandwiches in Tarpon Springs
Tarpon Springs restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches
More about Whiskey Wings Tarpon Springs
Whiskey Wings Tarpon Springs
40737 US highway 19 North, Tarpon Springs
|BUFFALO CHICKEN SANDWICH
|$12.99
House favorite! Breaded chicken breast fried golden, tossed with your choice of sauce, with spring mix, sliced tomato, sliced red onion, served with ranch or blue cheese dressing
|GRILLED CHICKEN SANDWICH
|$12.99
Char-grilled chicken breast, lettuce, tomato and onion
All Burgers and sandwiches served with fries
|CALIFORNIA CHICKEN SANDWICH*
|$12.99
Char-grilled chicken breast, pepper jack cheese , apple wood smoked bacon, avocado, spring mix, tomato, red onion, and a sriracha ranch drizzle