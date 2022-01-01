Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken wraps in Tarpon Springs

Tarpon Springs restaurants
Tarpon Springs restaurants that serve chicken wraps

Wraps and Kabobs image

WRAPS • SANDWICHES • KEBABS • FRENCH FRIES

Wraps and Kabobs

40715 US highway 19 North, Tarpon Springs

Avg 4.4 (55 reviews)
Takeout
CHICKEN KABOB WRAP$8.99
CHICKEN SHAWARMA WRAP$8.99
More about Wraps and Kabobs
Whiskey Wings image

 

Whiskey Wings Tarpon Springs

40737 US highway 19 North, Tarpon Springs

No reviews yet
Takeout
CHICKEN CAESAR WRAP$11.99
Char-grilled chicken breast, pepper jack cheese , apple wood smoked bacon, avocado, spring mix, tomato, red onion, and a sriracha ranch drizzle
BAJA CHICKEN WRAP$11.99
Blackened chicken, yellow rice, green onion, avocado, bacon, shredded cheese blend, and spring mix. All topped with a baja cilantro lime sour cream sauce
BUFFALO CHICKEN WRAP$10.99
Boneless wings tossed in your choice of wing sauce with spring mix, pico de gallo and shredded cheese, served with ranch or blue cheese dressing
More about Whiskey Wings Tarpon Springs

