Chicken wraps in Tarpon Springs

More about Wraps and Kabobs
WRAPS • SANDWICHES • KEBABS • FRENCH FRIES
Wraps and Kabobs
40715 US highway 19 North, Tarpon Springs
|CHICKEN KABOB WRAP
|$8.99
|CHICKEN SHAWARMA WRAP
|$8.99
More about Whiskey Wings Tarpon Springs
Whiskey Wings Tarpon Springs
40737 US highway 19 North, Tarpon Springs
|CHICKEN CAESAR WRAP
|$11.99
Char-grilled chicken breast, pepper jack cheese , apple wood smoked bacon, avocado, spring mix, tomato, red onion, and a sriracha ranch drizzle
|BAJA CHICKEN WRAP
|$11.99
Blackened chicken, yellow rice, green onion, avocado, bacon, shredded cheese blend, and spring mix. All topped with a baja cilantro lime sour cream sauce
|BUFFALO CHICKEN WRAP
|$10.99
Boneless wings tossed in your choice of wing sauce with spring mix, pico de gallo and shredded cheese, served with ranch or blue cheese dressing