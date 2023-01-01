Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Quesadillas in Tarpon Springs

Tarpon Springs restaurants
Tarpon Springs restaurants that serve quesadillas

Whiskey Wings Tarpon Springs

40737 US highway 19 North, Tarpon Springs

No reviews yet
Takeout
QUESADILLA SHRIMP$12.98
Flour tortilla filled with shredded cheese and grilled steak, served with lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream and salsa
QUESADILLA CHEESE*$7.99
Flour tortilla filled with shredded cheese, served with lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream and salsa
QUESADILLA CHICKEN$11.98
Flour tortilla filled with shredded cheese and grilled chicken, served with lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream and salsa
More about Whiskey Wings Tarpon Springs
Johnny grits - 857 E Klosterman Rd

857 E Klosterman Rd, Tarpon Springs

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
QUESADILLA$10.99
SCRAMBLE EGGS, BACON, SPINACH AND CHEESE SAUCE SERVE WITH SOUR CREAM AND SALSA
More about Johnny grits - 857 E Klosterman Rd

