Sliders in Tarpon Springs
Tarpon Springs restaurants that serve sliders
More about Wraps and Kabobs
WRAPS • SANDWICHES • KEBABS • FRENCH FRIES
Wraps and Kabobs
40715 US highway 19 North, Tarpon Springs
|KIDS BURGER SLIDER
|$5.99
More about Whiskey Wings Tarpon Springs
Whiskey Wings Tarpon Springs
40737 US highway 19 North, Tarpon Springs
|SLIDERS WHISKY BURGER
|$11.99
Angus steak burgers topped with bacon, american cheese, fried onion tanglers and our Kentucky bourbon bbq sauce
Served on 3 brioche slider buns
|SLIDERS PHILLY CHEESTEAK
|$11.99
Grilled steak, mushrooms, onions, green peppers topped with provolone cheese
Served on 3 brioche slider buns