Tacos in Tarpon Springs

Tarpon Springs restaurants
Tarpon Springs restaurants that serve tacos

Whiskey Wings image

 

Whiskey Wings Tarpon Springs

40737 US highway 19 North, Tarpon Springs

BAJA FISH TACOS$10.99
3 street tortillas with blackened, fried or grilled haddock, gourmet slaw, shredded cheese, cilantro, red onion, and drizzled with a baja cilantro lime sour cream sauce,
Served with black beans and rice
CHICKEN TACOS$10.99
3 street tortillas with grilled chicken, gourmet slaw, shredded cheese, cilantro, red onion, drizzled with a sriracha ranch dressing, Served with black beans and rice
PORK TACOS$10.99
3 street tortillas with Kentucky bourbon bbq pulled pork, gourmet slaw, shredded cheese, cilantro, red onion. Served with black beans and rice
Rusty Bellies Waterfront Grill image

 

Rusty Bellies

937 Dodecanese Blvd, Tarpon Springs

Two Grouper Tacos$16.00
Two flour tortillas filled with shredded cabbage, pico de gallo, cheddar cheese, and chiptole ranch. Served with black beans and rice.
