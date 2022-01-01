Tacos in Tarpon Springs
Whiskey Wings Tarpon Springs
40737 US highway 19 North, Tarpon Springs
|BAJA FISH TACOS
|$10.99
3 street tortillas with blackened, fried or grilled haddock, gourmet slaw, shredded cheese, cilantro, red onion, and drizzled with a baja cilantro lime sour cream sauce,
Served with black beans and rice
|CHICKEN TACOS
|$10.99
3 street tortillas with grilled chicken, gourmet slaw, shredded cheese, cilantro, red onion, drizzled with a sriracha ranch dressing, Served with black beans and rice
|PORK TACOS
|$10.99
3 street tortillas with Kentucky bourbon bbq pulled pork, gourmet slaw, shredded cheese, cilantro, red onion. Served with black beans and rice