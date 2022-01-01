Go
Toast

Tarrant's Cafe

Come on in and enjoy!

WRAPS • CALZONES • SOUPS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS • PASTA • PIZZA • SALADS • SEAFOOD • SUBS

1 West Broad St. • $$

Avg 4.3 (7166 reviews)

Popular Items

She Crab (Bowl)$10.95
homemade she crab soup with fresh crab meat, served with garlic bread & oyster crackers.
New York Style Cheesecake$7.95
choice of blueberry sauce or fresh strawberries
Vanilla Ice Cream$3.95
Reuben$11.95
grilled corn beef, swiss cheese, sauerkraut, and thousand island on grilled rye bread
Cobb (Full)$15.50
bleu cheese, bands of diced chicken, bacon, avocado, egg, tomato, cucumber, red onion, kalamata olive and mixed greens. choice of dressing.
She Crab (Cup)$7.95
homemade she crab soup with fresh crab meat, served with garlic bread & oyster crackers.
Hamburger$12.95
lettuce, tomato
Chx Caesar Wrap$11.50
herb chicken, parmesan cheese, diced tomato, onion, romaine, and caesar dressing
Mozzarella Sticks$8.95
Chicken Melt$11.95
herb chicken, texas toast, swiss and american cheese, tomato, bacon, and herb dressing
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
Seating
Reservations
Bike Parking
Delivery
Catering
High Chairs
Takeout

Location

1 West Broad St.

Richmond VA

Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Sonora Cantina & Rooftop

No reviews yet

Sonora is located in the heart of Richmond’s Arts District and is offering a fun and inspired approach to Mexican cuisine.

Cheddar Jackson

No reviews yet

We are a grilled cheese panini shop, in Historic Jackson Ward, with many vegetarian and vegan options.

Nama

No reviews yet

Inspired Indian cuisine located in the heart of Richmond's Arts District, featuring shareable small plates and rotating curry pot specials.

Soul Taco- Jackson Ward

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston