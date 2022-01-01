Tarrant's West

Go
Scratch kitchen, open lunch and dinner daily, closed Christmas. Serving soups, salads, sandwiches, seafood, wings, pizzas, steaks, pastas, and desserts!

PIZZA • PASTA • SEAFOOD • HAMBURGERS

11129 Three Chopt Road • $$

Avg 4.4 (794 reviews)

Popular Items

Reuben$12.95
grilled corn beef, swiss cheese, coleslaw, and thousand island on grilled rye bread
Philly Cheesesteak Sub$11.95
provolone, lettuce, tomato, sauteed onion and mayo
Cobb (Full)$14.50
Chicken Quesadilla$11.95
cheddar, tomato, onion, salsa, sour cream, and guacomole
Mozzarella Sticks$8.95
She Crab (Cup)$7.95
homemade she crab soup with fresh crab meat, served with garlic bread & oyster crackers.
She Crab (Bowl)$10.95
homemade she crab soup with fresh crab meat, served with garlic bread & oyster crackers.
Health Bowl$10.95
w mixed greens, brown rice, avocado, tomato, chick peas, strawberries, candied pecans, craisins, extra virgin olive oil and lemon
Chicken Caesar Wrap$11.50
herb chicken, parmesan cheese, diced tomato, onion, romaine, and caesar dressing
Caesar (Full)$11.95
11129 Three Chopt Road

Henrico VA

Sunday10:00 am - 3:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:45 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:45 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:45 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:45 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:45 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:45 pm
