Tarry Lodge

Tarry Lodge is Italian style, with subtle yet distinct tributes to Westport. A black and white oyster tile floor is punctuated by a custom inlayed mosaic design.
Tarry Lodge offers an impressive wine list and menu that includes house-made pasta, fritti and meats cooked over a grill. The restaurant’s pizza bar is wrapped around an oven crafted by Valoriani, the storied family operation that has constructed ovens outside of Florence since 1890.
Whether enjoying a lively dinner with friends, having a bite between classes, or celebrating a special occasion, Tarry Lodge has you covered.

30 Charles Street

Popular Items

Pasta - Cavatelli$22.00
Hot Sausage, Roasted Tomato & Rapini
Pizza - Pepperoni$17.00
Tomato & Mozzarella
Pasta - Spaghetti Carbonara$19.00
Pancetta & Black Pepper
Insalate - Bibb Lettuce$15.00
Bibb Lettuce, Gorgonzola, Cranberries, Candied Walnuts.
Antipasti - Meatballs$14.00
served in marinara sauce with grated grana and parsley.
Pasta - Tagliatelle Bolognese$23.00
Insalate - Beet Salad$17.00
Insalate - Kale$15.00
Goat Cheese, Hazelnuts, Rainbow Carrots, Watermelon Raddish.
Pizza - Guanciale$24.00
Black Truffle & Egg
Pizza - Margherita$16.00
Tomato, Mozzarella & Basil
30 Charles Street

Westport CT

Sunday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
