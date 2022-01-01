Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Bisque in
Tarrytown
/
Tarrytown
/
Bisque
Tarrytown restaurants that serve bisque
HAMBURGERS
Horsefeathers
94 North Broadway, Tarrytown
Avg 4.1
(684 reviews)
Crab Bisque
$9.50
More about Horsefeathers
RiverMarket Bar and Kitchen
127 W Main St, North Tarrytown
No reviews yet
1/2 Lobster Bisque
$14.50
More about RiverMarket Bar and Kitchen
Browse other tasty dishes in Tarrytown
Salmon
Banana Bread Pudding
Chicken Salad Sandwiches
Chicken Burgers
Chicken Sandwiches
Caesar Salad
Bread Pudding
Philly Cheesesteaks
More near Tarrytown to explore
White Plains
Avg 4.2
(25 restaurants)
Scarsdale
Avg 4.3
(14 restaurants)
Nyack
Avg 4.6
(9 restaurants)
Dobbs Ferry
Avg 4.2
(9 restaurants)
Pleasantville
Avg 4.6
(8 restaurants)
Hartsdale
No reviews yet
Tuckahoe
Avg 4.2
(5 restaurants)
Briarcliff Manor
No reviews yet
Thornwood
Avg 4.2
(4 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
New York
Avg 4.3
(1603 restaurants)
Bridgeport
Avg 4.4
(11 restaurants)
New Haven
Avg 4.4
(58 restaurants)
Kingston
Avg 4.5
(13 restaurants)
Torrington
Avg 4.6
(9 restaurants)
Trenton
Avg 4.5
(26 restaurants)
Pittsburgh
Avg 4.4
(223 restaurants)
Greenville
Avg 4.5
(56 restaurants)
Kansas City
Avg 4.5
(185 restaurants)
Las Vegas
Avg 4.4
(404 restaurants)
Jacksonville
Avg 4.5
(77 restaurants)
Memphis
Avg 4.3
(102 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston