Carrot cake in Tarrytown

Tarrytown restaurants
Tarrytown restaurants that serve carrot cake

J.P. Doyle's

48 Beekman Ave, Sleepy Hollow

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Carrot Cake$7.00
More about J.P. Doyle's
RiverMarket Bar and Kitchen - 127 W Main St

127 W Main St, North Tarrytown

No reviews yet
Takeout
Carrot Cake$12.00
More about RiverMarket Bar and Kitchen - 127 W Main St

