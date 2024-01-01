Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Cheeseburgers in
Tarrytown
/
Tarrytown
/
Cheeseburgers
Tarrytown restaurants that serve cheeseburgers
HAMBURGERS
Horsefeathers
94 North Broadway, Tarrytown
Avg 4.1
(684 reviews)
Kids Cheeseburger
$11.00
with fries
Cheeseburger Club
$16.50
White toast, bacon, lettuce & tomato.
Mini Cheeseburgers
$9.00
More about Horsefeathers
J.P. Doyle's
48 Beekman Ave, Sleepy Hollow
No reviews yet
Cheeseburger
$13.50
Served with French Fries
More about J.P. Doyle's
