Chicken burgers in
Tarrytown
/
Tarrytown
/
Chicken Burgers
Tarrytown restaurants that serve chicken burgers
Sweet Grass Grill
24 Main Street, North Tarrytown
No reviews yet
Chicken Burger
$16.00
House-made Chicken Sausage Patty, Spinach, Caramelized Onion, Roasted Pepper Aioli (gfp)
More about Sweet Grass Grill
