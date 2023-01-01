Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fish and chips in Tarrytown

Tarrytown restaurants
Toast

Tarrytown restaurants that serve fish and chips

Item pic

 

J.P. Doyle's

48 Beekman Ave, Sleepy Hollow

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Fish & Chips$18.00
More about J.P. Doyle's
Consumer pic

 

Hudson Farmer and the Fish

11 River st, Sleepy Hollow

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fish & Chips$27.00
beer battered, vinegary slaw & tartar sauce
More about Hudson Farmer and the Fish

