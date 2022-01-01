Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
French onion soup in
Tarrytown
/
Tarrytown
/
French Onion Soup
Tarrytown restaurants that serve french onion soup
HAMBURGERS
Horsefeathers
94 North Broadway, Tarrytown
Avg 4.1
(684 reviews)
French Onion Soup
$9.00
More about Horsefeathers
J.P. Doyle's
48 Beekman Ave, Sleepy Hollow
No reviews yet
French Onion Soup
$7.50
The best in Westchester
More about J.P. Doyle's
Browse other tasty dishes in Tarrytown
Shepherds Pies
Chicken Sandwiches
Pies
Clam Chowder
Chicken Salad Sandwiches
Salmon Burgers
Philly Cheesesteaks
Caesar Salad
More near Tarrytown to explore
White Plains
Avg 4.2
(26 restaurants)
Scarsdale
Avg 4.3
(16 restaurants)
Nyack
Avg 4.6
(10 restaurants)
Dobbs Ferry
Avg 4.2
(9 restaurants)
Pleasantville
Avg 4.6
(8 restaurants)
Hartsdale
No reviews yet
Tuckahoe
Avg 4.2
(5 restaurants)
Briarcliff Manor
No reviews yet
Thornwood
Avg 4.2
(4 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
New York
Avg 4.3
(1697 restaurants)
Bridgeport
Avg 4.4
(11 restaurants)
New Haven
Avg 4.4
(61 restaurants)
Kingston
Avg 4.5
(13 restaurants)
Torrington
Avg 4.6
(10 restaurants)
Trenton
Avg 4.5
(28 restaurants)
Pittsburgh
Avg 4.4
(241 restaurants)
Greenville
Avg 4.5
(68 restaurants)
Kansas City
Avg 4.5
(198 restaurants)
Las Vegas
Avg 4.4
(423 restaurants)
Jacksonville
Avg 4.5
(85 restaurants)
Memphis
Avg 4.3
(110 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston