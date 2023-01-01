Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Fried chicken sandwiches in
Tarrytown
/
Tarrytown
/
Fried Chicken Sandwiches
Tarrytown restaurants that serve fried chicken sandwiches
J.P. Doyle's
48 Beekman Ave, Sleepy Hollow
No reviews yet
Fried Chicken Sandwich
$15.00
More about J.P. Doyle's
HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Grass Roots Kitchen
124 Wildey Street, Tarrytown
Avg 4.8
(1235 reviews)
Vegan Fried “Chicken” Sandwich
$13.00
Crispy Seitan Cutlet, Shiitake Bacon, Vegan Ranch, Coleslaw, Pickles on a Bun.
Gluten-free possible.
More about Grass Roots Kitchen
