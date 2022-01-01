Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Penne in Tarrytown

Go
Tarrytown restaurants
Toast

Tarrytown restaurants that serve penne

Item pic

 

J.P. Doyle's

48 Beekman Ave, Sleepy Hollow

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Penne Ala Vodka$17.00
Penne Vodka w Chicken$22.00
More about J.P. Doyle's
RiverMarket Bar and Kitchen image

 

RiverMarket Bar and Kitchen - 127 W Main St

127 W Main St, North Tarrytown

No reviews yet
Takeout
Penne Tomato Sauce$14.00
Penne Butter$14.00
More about RiverMarket Bar and Kitchen - 127 W Main St

Browse other tasty dishes in Tarrytown

Chicken Burgers

Salmon

Mac And Cheese

Pies

Pancakes

Scallops

Pudding

Caesar Salad

Map

More near Tarrytown to explore

White Plains

Avg 4.2 (26 restaurants)

Scarsdale

Avg 4.3 (16 restaurants)

Nyack

Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)

Dobbs Ferry

Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)

Pleasantville

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Hartsdale

No reviews yet

Tuckahoe

Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)

Briarcliff Manor

No reviews yet

Thornwood

Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

New York

Avg 4.3 (1697 restaurants)

Bridgeport

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (61 restaurants)

Kingston

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Torrington

Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (28 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (241 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (68 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (198 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (423 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (85 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (110 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston