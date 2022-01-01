Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Salmon in Tarrytown

Go
Tarrytown restaurants
Toast

Tarrytown restaurants that serve salmon

Horsefeathers image

HAMBURGERS

Horsefeathers

94 North Broadway, Tarrytown

Avg 4.1 (684 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Fresh North Atlantic Salmon$26.95
More about Horsefeathers
Sweet Grass Grill image

 

Sweet Grass Grill

24 Main Street, North Tarrytown

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Pan Seared Salmon$30.00
Parsnip Puree, Broccoli, Grilled Pineapple Relish (gf)
More about Sweet Grass Grill
2c0a5b12-4feb-48e4-b0f7-3f43b4cfa68e image

HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Grass Roots Kitchen

124 Wildey Street, Tarrytown

Avg 4.8 (1235 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Salmon Burger$12.00
Watercress, pickled onion, basil mayo
More about Grass Roots Kitchen
RiverMarket Bar and Kitchen image

 

RiverMarket Bar and Kitchen

127 W Main St, North Tarrytown

No reviews yet
Takeout
Hiddenfjord Faroe Islands Salmon$38.00
served on japanese vegetable fried rice “yakimeshi”, seven spice powder, gf soy glaze
More about RiverMarket Bar and Kitchen

Browse other tasty dishes in Tarrytown

Bread Pudding

French Fries

Quesadillas

Clams

Chicken Salad

Bisque

Pappardelle

Caesar Salad

Map

More near Tarrytown to explore

White Plains

Avg 4.2 (25 restaurants)

Scarsdale

Avg 4.3 (14 restaurants)

Nyack

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Dobbs Ferry

Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)

Pleasantville

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Hartsdale

No reviews yet

Tuckahoe

Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)

Briarcliff Manor

No reviews yet

Thornwood

Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

New York

Avg 4.3 (1603 restaurants)

Bridgeport

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (58 restaurants)

Kingston

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Torrington

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (26 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (223 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (56 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (185 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (404 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (77 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (102 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston